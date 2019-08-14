Town residents joined the nation Wednesday, Aug. 7, to observe the inaugural Purple Heart Day and thank veterans for their service.
The Purple Heart is a combat badge awarded to members of the armed forces who are wounded or killed in action.
Although first created on Aug. 7, 1782 by then commander-in-chief of the Continental Army, General George Washington, it was first awarded to three Revolutionary soldiers in 1783 and not again until 1932.
The Purple Heart is a heart-shaped purple medal with a gold border. The front bears a profile of George Washington. The reverse side bears the inscription, “For Military Merit,” with the recipient’s name imprinted below.
One of the program speakers, John F. Scott II, deputy director of the Arizona Dept. of Veterans Service, said 1.8 million Purple Hearts have been awarded since 1932.
Purple Heart recipient Charles G. Byers, Jr., a combat medic in Vietnam, was the main speaker. He recalled his initial reaction when he took a bullet in his left arm and gut: “I’m going home.”
He expressed brotherhood with all Purple Heart recipients.
“It’s all about those who came before me…all those who have been wounded…all those who have made the sacrifice,” he said. “We’re all veterans because we take that same oath and we sign a blank check.”
Korean-American Susan Kee praised veterans of the “Forgotten War” for saving Korea, her family and millions of others from living under communism.
Her parents were teen-agers during the Korean War and they survived the war because of the courageous service and sacrifice of war heroes and veterans.
She was born to a free nation of South Korea in 1966. Her family immigrated to the United States in 1965.
Kee said 36,000 Americans were killed during the war and more than 8,000 became missing in action.
Over the years, she has developed a bond with Korean War veterans, commenting that without them, her life and those of other Koreans would have been dramatically different or might not have happened at all.
Kee was accompanied by Sandy Gonzales, daughter of a MIA Korean War casualty, Air Force Capt. Osborne Tommee Carlisle. He bailed out of a B-29A Superfortress Bomber on Feb. 28, 1952 when the plane’s engines developed problems on a bombing mission. His remains have never been found. About 7,700 Americans are still listed as missing from the Korean War.
The local ceremony began with American Legion Post 57 Color Guard presenting the colors and Debbie Fisher leading in the singing of the National Anthem and “God Bless America.” She concluded the program by playing Taps.
David Nelson, commandant of Marine Corps League Detachment 1439, was the master of ceremonies.
Marine of the Year Phil Yin Sr., vice commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart 2560, said the town was declared a Purple Heart community in April 2016. The intent was to bring awareness of the special honor. Several parking spaces around town have been designated for Purple Heart recipients.
Commanders of local veterans groups spoke about their organizations and encouraged the public’s and veterans’ support.