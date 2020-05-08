VFW Post 7507, American Legion Post 58 and the Fountain Hills community recently worked together to get a veteran who served in Iraq into the MANA House. The veteran had been living in the open in 100-degree weather and subsisting on food from Extended Hands Food Bank and the generosity of locals.
The Tractor Supply Company donated some shorts and The Veteran Automobile Consignment Store donated a pair of shoes and helped him obtain a copy of his driver’s license. The VFW put the vet up for two nights at the Comfort Inn with a discounted rate while the VFW and Legion worked together to arrange a more permanent solution.
The Marine, Army, Navy and Air Force (MANA) House is a peer support organization under the Catholic Charities and provides transitional housing and support for veterans.