Capt. Larry Ernst, US Navy (ret.) was the keynote speaker for the Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in Fountain Park on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Ernst, a Vietnam veteran, Top Gun pilot and Top Gun instructor, reminded those gathered that U.S. servicemen and women were never defeated in Vietnam.
“(US military) served with honor and distinction in Vietnam and were traumatized by the way they were treated by the public when they returned home,” Ernst said.
He said millions over the history of the US served and sacrificed for the freedoms held dear by this country.
“We need to ask forgiveness for not remembering that a soldier died for us today,” Ernst said. “That is what freedom costs. God forgive us for taking our freedoms for granted.”
More than 100 gathered at the Veterans Memorial Plaza for the program.