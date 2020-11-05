Veterans Day means that a number of businesses and government offices will be closed for the day to mark the holiday.
The offices of the Town of Fountain Hills will be closed for the day on Wednesday, Nov. 11, to observe the holiday, as will the Fountain Hills Community Center.
The Maricopa County Public Library District Fountain Hills branch will also be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The office at the Fountain Hills Sanitary District will be closed Wednesday.
Bank branches in Fountain Hills will be closed to observe the holiday on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The U.S. Post Office in Fountain Hills will be closed and there will be no mail delivery on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Trash collection from Republic Services will not be impacted by the Veterans Day holiday.
The Times office will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, but there will be no changes in deadlines.