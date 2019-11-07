Veterans Day means that a number of business and government offices will be closed for the day to mark the holiday.
The offices of the Town of Fountain Hills will be closed for the day on Monday, Nov. 11, to observe the holiday, as will the Fountain Hills Community Center.
The Maricopa County Public Library District Fountain Hills branch will also be closed Monday, Nov. 11.
The office at the Fountain Hills Sanitary District will be closed Monday.
Most bank branches in Fountain Hills will be closed to observe the holiday on Monday, Nov. 11. However, U.S. Bank inside the Safeway store will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 11.
The U.S. Post Office in Fountain Hills will be closed and there will be no mail delivery on Monday, Nov. 11.
Trash collection from Republic Services will not be impacted by the Veterans Day holiday.
The Times office will be open on Monday, Nov. 11 and there will be no changes in deadlines.