Veterans Day means that a number of businesses and government offices will be closed for the day to mark the holiday.
The offices of the Town of Fountain Hills will be closed for the day on Thursday, Nov. 11, to observe the holiday, as will the Fountain Hills Community Center.
The Maricopa County Public Library District Fountain Hills branch will also be closed Thursday, Nov. 11.
The office at the Fountain Hills Sanitary District will be closed Thursday.
Bank branches in Fountain Hills will be closed to observe the holiday on Thursday, Nov. 11.
The U.S. Post Office in Fountain Hills will be closed and there will be no mail delivery on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Trash collection from Republic Services will not be impacted by the Veterans Day holiday.
The Times office will be open on Thursday, Nov. 11, and there will be no changes in deadlines.
Ceremony
The Veterans Day ceremony in Fountain Hills will be hosted this year by AMVETS Post #7. VFW Post 7507, American Legion Post 58 and Marine Corps League Detachment 1439 will also participate.
The ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans Memorial in Fountain Park.
Keynote speaker will be Captain Larry “Pappy” Ernst USN (Ret.). Captain Ernst served in the Navy from 1966-1993. He flew 136 combat missions in Vietnam from 1968-1970. He logged 4,616 flight hours as well as landing aircraft on carriers 686 times.
Captain Ernst graduated from the National War College in Washington, D.C., and is also a TOP GUN graduate and former TOP GUN instructor. His combat awards include The Presidential Unit Citation, six Air Medals (Strike Flight), and two Navy Commendation Medals with Combat “V.”
Captain Ernst won the Golden Anchor and Clifton Award for Best Fighter Squadron. In four command tours, he never lost a man to an operational accident, and he brought back every plane he flew. Captain Ernst retired as commander of CV-41, USS Midway aircraft carrier. He lives in Tonto Verde.
Debbie Fisher will sing the National Anthem and play Taps. Sam Coffee of AMVETS Post 7 will welcome attendees, Bob Frost of MCL Det 1439 will give the opening prayer and Brian Minzey of VFW Post 7507 will say the final prayer.
American Legion Commander John Weedo and VFW Commander Don Hervey will address the gathering.