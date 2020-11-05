Veterans Day will be commemorated Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Fountain Hills Veterans Memorial.
The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. AMVETS is in charge of this year’s event, with assistance by VFW Post 7507 and American Legion Post 58.
Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey is keynote speaker. Sam Coffee with AMVETS Post 7, John Schwab with the VFW Post 7507 and Dave Nelson with the Marine Corps League Detachment 1439 also will speak. Debbie Fisher will sing the National Anthem.
A total of 50 chairs will be set up, and rules for COVID-19 should be followed.
Following the ceremony, the American Legion will serve coffee and donuts at the post, 16837 E. Parkview Ave.
Veterans Day, originally called Armistice Day, honors all military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
Armistice Day was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 to recognize the soldiers from World War II and from the Korean Conflict. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation June 1, 1954, to honor American veterans of all wars on Nov. 11.