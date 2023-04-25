The Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) has been holding hearings into the matter of a certificate of necessity (CC&N) for EPCOR Water to construct a water standpipe to serve the Rio Verde Foothills area with a reliable water source.

The Foothills area is west of the Verde Communities in an unincorporated area of Maricopa County. It is not an organized subdivision and has no assured water supply. Long-term drought planning prompted the City of Scottsdale to discontinue standpipe service to water haulers in the area as of Jan. 1, this year.