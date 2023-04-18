The Verdes Habitat for Humanity team has announced the fundraising goal for the 2023 Habitat for Humanities project has been reached.
Since July 1, 2022, the fundraising drive has received $122,860 in donations. From this point forward any additional funds raised will go toward the construction of next year’s home project.
Many have been waiting to complete Income Tax filing before writing a donation check. Organizers say those funds will give 2024 a healthy jump start.
For those wanting to donate there are notecards with details in front of the Rio Verde Post Office and on the wall baskets above the copy machine at Tonto Verde. Be sure to write “Verdes” in the subject line of the check so the donation may be properly directed.
“Team members have heard that folks like giving to successful projects and Verdes Habitat for Humanity is proud to continue doing the kind of work the community supports. That support is appreciated,” reads a press release from organizers.
This year’s home is being built for Djbril Cissouma and his young daughter, Farimata. Their rent for a two-bedroom is high and Djbril worries about neighborhood safety. The construction home site is located on Roosevelt St. in Tempe.
The project has experienced some delays this season with weather and workforce issues, according to Verdes Habitat coordinator Tom Mulleady. At this time, they hope to wrap up the project by the end of May with dedication soon after.