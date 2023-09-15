Verde residents Doug Lindsay and Kathy and David Fridovich have organized a schedule of hiking events for the coming season and are inviting friends and neighbors in the Verde communities to join them for some outings.
The schedule begins on Tuesday, Oct. 24, with a hike on the Dixie Mine Trail from the Golden Eagle Trailhead in Fountain Hills. This is six miles round trip with a 550-foot elevation gain. There is a $2 park entry fee.
Tuesday, Oct. 31, Balanced Rock from Granite Mountain Trailhead, McDowell Sonoran Preserve – 4.8 miles with a 298-foot elevation gain. There is an option to add loop around Granite Mountain, 6.8 miles and 410-foot elevation change.
Tuesday, Nov. 14, Butcher Jones Trail at Saguaro Lake - 5.8 miles, 636-foot elevation gain. There is an $8/car park entry fee.
Wednesday, Nov. 29, Willow Springs Basin Tank via Bulldog Canyon. Goldfields, Tonto National Forest - 6 miles, 777-foot elevation gain.
Tuesday, Dec. 12, Cave Creek Trail, Seven Springs Trailhead, Tonto National Forest – 8 mi., 200-foot elevation gain.
Tuesday, Jan. 9, Peralta Trail to Weaver’s Needle Overlook, Superstitions – 5 mi., 1360-foot elevation gain.
Wednesday, Jan. 24, Hidden Valley and Fat Man’s Pass via Mormon Trail, South Mountain Park- 4 mi, 950-foot elevation gain. Option to add mileage or have lunch at The Farm at South Mountain.
Tuesday, Feb. 6, Dragonfly Trail, Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area, 5 mi., 400-foot elevation gain.
Tuesday, Feb. 27, Western/Ridgeline Loops and North Leg, Adero Canyon Trailhead, Fountain Hills – 8 mi., 1950-foot elevation gain.
Tuesday, March 12, Wind Cave Trail, Usery Mountain Regional Park – 3 mi., 800-foot elevation gain. Has $7/car park admission.
Wednesday, March 27, Picketpost Loop Trail, Superior, TNF, 8.6 mi., 754-foot elevation gain.
Tuesday, April 9, Barnhardt Canyon to Waterfall, Barnhardt Trailhead, Mazatzal Wilderness – 6 mi., 1541-foot elevation gain.
For all hikes, meet in the Rio Verde Community Center parking lot by 8 a.m. on hike day for sign-in and carpooling; bring two to three liters of water and snack; hiking boots recommended/poles optional.
Verde Hikers road clean-up their mile of McDowell Mountain Road on Saturdays, Nov. 4 and March 3, 2024. Additional clean-up details will be emailed to hikers a month in advance. For questions, contact Doug Lindsay at douglasalindsay@att.net or text 312-339-7907 or Kathy Fridovich at kathyfrido1@aol.com or 808-551-9184.