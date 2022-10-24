The annual Verdes Firewise meeting is set for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The meeting will be held in the Sundance Room at the Rio Verde Country Club. It is critical that as many Rio and Tonto residents attend this meeting as possible. The National Fire Protection Association requires an annual community education meeting to maintain certification as Firewise Communities.
The Firewise Meeting agenda will include presentations on the summer fire season and what residents can do to keep the communities safe from the spread of wildfire. Also learn about volunteer efforts to maintain buffer zones around the borders of Rio and Tonto and how volunteers can sign up to help.
In addition to attending the Firewise meeting, Rio and Tonto residents can show community support and involvement required to maintain the prestigious designation as Firewise Communities by donating to Verdes Wildfire Protection Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit administered by volunteers from Rio Verde and Tonto Verde.
The purpose of the organization is to obtain funds to support community wildfire mitigation efforts.
Residents can also help by reporting sweat equity hours and submitting their landscape receipts that document their commitment to protecting their homes by removing dead plants, tree branches and overgrown bushes. Drop off donations, lists of sweat equity hours and landscape receipts at the Rio Verde Community Association office or mail to RVCA Office at 18816 E. Four Peaks Blvd., Rio Verde AZ 85263.
Make checks payable to Verdes Wildfire Protection Inc. For More Information or questions, contact the leads for the Firewise Teams. In Rio Verde, contact Eb Scheuing at ebscheuing@aol.com or 480-471-7393. In Tonto Verde, contact Diane Newcomb at dnewcomb1957@cox.net or 856-498-4160.