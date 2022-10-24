The annual Verdes Firewise meeting is set for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The meeting will be held in the Sundance Room at the Rio Verde Country Club. It is critical that as many Rio and Tonto residents attend this meeting as possible. The National Fire Protection Association requires an annual community education meeting to maintain certification as Firewise Communities.

The Firewise Meeting agenda will include presentations on the summer fire season and what residents can do to keep the communities safe from the spread of wildfire. Also learn about volunteer efforts to maintain buffer zones around the borders of Rio and Tonto and how volunteers can sign up to help.