Let the Good Times Roll
The popular “Let the Good Times Roll” is set for its second event of the summer at Rio Verde.
Hosted by Rio Verde Friends and the Club, all Rio Verde residents are invited to join in the fun on Saturday, Sept. 16, in the Club Sundance Room.
Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Enjoy entertainment with DJ Ed from 7 to 10 p.m. Food and drinks are available for purchase. Cover Charge is $10. Make the evening extra special by having dinner in the Pub or Box Bar Grille before the event. Register for the event or make a dinner reservation on the internet.
Spooner PT offers injury screenings for residents
The next free 15-minute Injury Screening is set for Thursday, Aug. 31. The monthly screenings with Spooner Clinic Director John Kline are held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. in the Rio Verde Community Center Small Conference Room on the last Thursday of the month. Dates for the remainder of 2023 are Aug. 31, Sept. 28, Oct. 26 and Nov. 30. Sign up on the counter next to the RVCA Office. This is a great opportunity to check out aches and pains before they become big problems.
Diamondback, Cubs watch party set for Sept. 7
Verde residents are invited to watch the Arizona D-Backs play the Chicago Cubs from 4:40 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, on the big video screen in the Rio Verde Community Center Multi-Purpose Room.
There will be a concession stand featuring $2 hot dogs, $3 nachos and $2 ice cream. Drinks are BYOB.
Lifelong learning at Rio Verde
The RVCA Communications Committee and the staff of ASU’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) are discussing plans to offer two classes in Rio Verde in 2023-2024, one in the fall and one in the spring.
To learn more about OLLI and its offering of non-credit short classes on a wide variety of topics visit lifelonglearning.asu.edu.
OLLI classes are open to seniors age 50 and older.
Community Church of the Verdes outreach programs
Verde residents can support agencies through the Community Church of the Verdes during the summer months. Residents may donate canned and unopened packaged goods to the Extended Hand Food Bank in Fountain Hills. Also, non-perishable food items are being accepted for the Ministerial Association food closet.
Collection bins will be in the Rio Verde Post Office and Church lobby.
Members of the church are also making and delivering lunches to the Justa Center on the third Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. in Founders Hall at the church.
Anniversary team seeks memories
In preparation for the celebration of Rio Verde’s 50th Anniversary in Fall 2023, the event planning committee is collecting stories, photos and other memorabilia that help tell our community’s story.
Anyone with memorabilia to share, contact Mary Derby at maryderb@gmail.com or 303-908-5077. If you or your family have lived in Rio Verde for a long time, check drawers and closets both here and in summer/family homes.
Summer tennis membership
Residents interested in playing organized men’s or women’s tennis this summer may contact Rio Verde Tennis Pro Mike Davey at 480-471-7178 and sign up for a special $50 Tennis Club summer membership.
This program is good through September.
Men play Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings. Women play Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings. Balls are provided by the Tennis Club and play is organized by Davey.