VerdeCares is marking its 10th anniversary of serving the residents of the Verde Communities during December this year.
“VerdeCares is making a difference in our community every day,” said Executive Director Vicki Beseke. “VerdeCares’ success is due to the volunteer spirit within our Verde communities. I sincerely appreciate and value our staff, volunteers and board for their time, talents and skills in helping our neighbors in need as we celebrate our 10th anniversary.”
VerdeCares Inc. is a nonprofit Arizona corporation that provides nonmedical care and assistance for community residents of the lower Verde Valley. The company's team provides trusted, confidential care.
VerdeCares service strategy is to provide non-medical care and support, through a team of volunteers, that gives neighbors in-need access to the services and activities that promote physical, mental and emotional health. The company does not discriminate on basis of race, color, religion, gender, gender expression, national origin, disabilities, sexual orientation or financial status.
VerdeCares caring support is offered through its team of trained community volunteers. “Neighbors helping neighbors” is what the company is all about and there are no charges for the volunteer services provided.
Beseke said those who want to stay in their home for as long as they can should be able to do that. VerdeCares will help achieve that goal.
Volunteers are the lifeline of VerdeCares. They receive an orientation to become familiar with the services that VerdeCares provides. Specific services require training and in-service sessions.
Volunteers get to choose what they want to do, where they want to do it, how often they want to serve and whom they want to serve.
This program is very flexible so even working individuals can participate. It is a great opportunity for neighbors to work together.
VerdeCares volunteer services serve the homebound, those who can no longer drive due to age, disability, or disease and those recovering from illness or surgery. There is no financial eligibility.
Over the past 10 years volunteers have provided an estimated 260,000 transportation trips; approximately 137,000 service hours; delivered more than 8,500 meals; assisted by lending an estimated 2,300 items of medical equipment from its loan closet; provided care management for an estimated more than 15,000 hours since 2016, and nurse service assistance has exceeded 400 hours since 2016.
VerdeCares also offers men’s and women’s monthly putting and lunch activities for those experiencing memory loss or other maladies. (November - April).
Also, young-at-hearts luncheon - super senior residents get together the third Thursday of each month. They share experiences and aging secrets to embrace each day, laugh often, play, dance and dream. (November - April).
Residents can learn about volunteering or care services by contacting www.verdecares.org. Donations may be made at the same website.