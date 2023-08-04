VerdeCares is inviting residents to join in for a meal and fun with other “summerbird” friends. Starting in August, VerdeCares volunteers are coordinating Thursday night summer dinners at the Tonto Verde Mesquite Grill. Transportation is available if needed. Those interested in joining in should call the office at 480-471-8944.

“Volunteering is making a difference in another’s life as well as one’s own,” according to a press release announcing VerdeCares’ latest efforts. “VerdeCares is offering small-group training classes during the summer.”