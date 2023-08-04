VerdeCares is inviting residents to join in for a meal and fun with other “summerbird” friends. Starting in August, VerdeCares volunteers are coordinating Thursday night summer dinners at the Tonto Verde Mesquite Grill. Transportation is available if needed. Those interested in joining in should call the office at 480-471-8944.
“Volunteering is making a difference in another’s life as well as one’s own,” according to a press release announcing VerdeCares’ latest efforts. “VerdeCares is offering small-group training classes during the summer.”
Verde residents who have a couple of hours a month to help a neighbor in need and would like to volunteer may contact the VerdeCares Office. The office phone is 480-471-8944. Summer office hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The office is located at 18934 E. Avenida Del Ray, just beside the Rio Verde Fire District building on Forest Road. Help and information are available after hours by calling Vicki at 480-540-1312.
VerdeCares offers its services to Verde residents with no-charge confidential support services, social activities, educational sharing groups, services from hospital admission to home self-sufficiency and outside resources as needed.
“Thank you for making it possible for VerdeCares to be here to help our neighbors-in-need. We are grateful for your continued prayers and support of our mission here in the Verdes,” said VerdeCares Inc. Executive Director Vicki Beseke.