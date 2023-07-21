With the extreme heat this summer Verde residents are reminded to take special care to maintain their own health and look out for friends and neighbors. Heat-related illness can be deadly and people need to be aware of preventive steps they can take to protect themselves and others around them.
VerdeCares, the volunteer organization serving the healthcare needs of the Verde communities, has information for staying healthy during the hot summer months.
Staying hydrated is critical to healthy functioning of the body and brain especially during the hot summer months. Drinking ample water on a daily basis helps to transport nutrients and oxygen, protect organs, lubricate joints, energize muscles, counter dehydration from coffee, alcohol, medications and exercise and keeps skin looking young and soft. It also helps people think more clearly.
Water should be the main therapy in summer. Eat water-rich foods such as watermelon, strawberries, blueberries, cantaloupe, spinach, cucumber, radishes, bell peppers, celery, broccoli, eggplant, yogurt, garlic, salads, broth-based soups and oatmeal.
In addition to water, the best drinks to counter dehydration include milk (skim or whole) can help to retain a third of the fluid and remain hydrated for over four hours; Electrolyte replacement drinks: Pedialyte for adults or Gatorade; Juice: fruit and vegetable juice has water content of 85-100%. To combat some of the sugar in fruit juice, dilute it with a bit of water. Orange juice contains a high amount of electrolytes. Lemon, beet and tart cherry juice also have additional antioxidant benefits.
Verde residents are invited to think of VerdeCares as a resource partner, here to help when needed.
“You encourage and inspire us to do better for you,” said VerdeCares Executive Director Vicki Beseke. “Thank you to all who volunteer with VerdeCares giving of their time to help neighbors in need. Thank you to all who support our mission here in the Verdes.”
Check out the new VerdeCares website, which is now more mobile friendly, at verdecares.org.
To volunteer or for more information about the services available contact the VerdeCares office at 480-471-8944.
VerdeCares runs training classes for volunteers throughout the year. Office hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and are available 24/7 by calling 480-540-1312.