The Vision 2035 Joint Planning Committee in Rio Verde is seeking residents to be both leaders and committee members.
The five committees include Community Culture, Infrastructure, Lifestyle; Governance and Protecting Our Natural Setting. The committees will serve as part of the advisory group to manage the overall process and play a key role in framing goals and recommendations for Vision 2035.
Key attributes for serving include a collaborative nature, a total community perspective, forward looking, unbiased and interest in extending the success of Rio Verde.
To apply, submit a written application and answer the following: Which committee are you interested in? Relevant personal or professional expertise in one of the five areas. Why you want to serve? Any previous involvement in community activities?
Email applications to either of the Joint Planning Committee Co-Chairs, Barbara Baker, bpritch887@aol.com; John Cole, johns.cole@gmail.com; or drop off at the Community Center Office, attention: Doris Findling, or at Club Admin Office, attention: Beth Biebrich.