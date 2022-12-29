Looking back, the year 2022 might be seen as a year of improvement and expansion for the Verde Communities. The Rio Verde Fire District expanded with the addition of a second fire station. Rio Verde opened its expanded Community Center with all new fitness center and immediately began renovations for Phase II of the project. Tonto Verde did an extensive remodel of its Clubhouse, which is near wrapping up.

The Rio Verde Fire District (RVFD) held a ceremonial groundbreaking event on Jan. 24 for its new $5 million public safety facility in the district at 176th Street and Rio Verde Drive.