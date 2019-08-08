Rio Verde Fire District Chief Jay Ducote is reporting an update from Tonto National Forest on the Verde Fire.
Ducote is reporting there is 68 percent containment no longer active fire as of Thursday morning, Aug. 8. Crews on the scene are overhauling hot spots within the fire perimeter.
The fire burned 2,735 acres in the Black Mesa east of the Verde River from the Verde Communities. The blaze burned within a half mile of the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation boundary and to within about three miles from the Verdes.
The fire was started by a lightning strike in the remote desert area on Saturday, Aug. 3.