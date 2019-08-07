Management of the Verde Fire, which has grown to 2,700 acres by Tuesday, was turned over to a Central West Zone Type 3 Fire management team at about mid-day on Tuesday.
Outflow winds from approaching monsoon storms on Monday allowed the fire to grow by 700 acres overnight. The winds pushed the fire to the south and southwest closer to the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation (to about a half mile) and the Verde Communities (now about 3 miles). As of late Tuesday the fire had 0 percent containment.
Overcast skies and cooler temperatures resulted in reduced fire activity on Tuesday. Two additional fire crews added to the campaign are working to keep the fire from crossing Forest Road 1852, and away from the Verde River riparian area.
Forest road access to the area from SR 87 (Beeline Highway) remains closed and includes the lower Sycamore, Sugarloaf and Mesquite recreation areas south and east of the fire.