Water volleyball returns to Rio Verde for September

After a three-week August break, weekly water volleyball play will resume at the Rio Verde community pool in September. Play is Tuesdays, Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Set-up will start at 4:45 p.m. with play from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Note this is a later set-up and start time. Call Dwaine Abbe at 513-225-7059 for information or with questions.