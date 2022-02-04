To ensure the Town of Fountain Hills uses the best-qualified businesses to provide specified work products in a fiscally responsible manner, the Town uses a “request for proposal” process. The RFP, RFQ (request for qualifications), and bid processes provide the Town with a complete experience of a company to help determine the best-qualified vendor for a particular project.
The Town of Fountain Hills is holding a vendor forum for local businesses to learn about the Town’s procurement process. The meeting is Thursday, Feb. 10, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers, located at 16705 E. Avenue of the Fountains.
The forum is open to anyone interested in doing business with the Town of Fountain Hills. There is no fee and no registration required.