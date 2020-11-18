At about 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, Fountain Hills Fire Department responded to a reported vehicle fire on Alvarado Drive in the North Heights area of town.
Firefighters arrived to find a minivan parked in the driveway fully engulfed in fire and within a few feet of the residence.
Crews were able to confine the blaze to the vehicle with some heat damage to the garage of the structure, as well as stucco damage caused by firefighters using thermal detection equipment to check for fire within the walls and ceiling of the garage area.
Firefighters also used fans to remove some smoke from inside the home.
Fountain Hills firefighters also received assistance from a Rural/Metro station west of Rio Verde.
There was no immediate determination on the cause of the blaze.