When the Town Council returns to the dais after its summer hiatus it will be on Monday, Aug. 24, as a special meeting on an irregular day and week.
There are several projects that staff has been working on that will be brought to the council for consideration. Those include an agreement with Visus Engineering for Phase II of the Fountain Hills Blvd. shoulder widening project, a contract for painting the buildings in the town Civic Center and consideration of a contract for the Panorama Drive storm drain replacement. The council will also consider an amendment to the contract with MR Tanner for street maintenance and repair.
The council is also discussing and considering three proposals brought to the council by the traffic and pedestrian safety committee (see separate story).
The Planning and Zoning Commission has forwarded a Zoning Ordinance amendment to the council that would address kitchens in casitas, accessory buildings and guest houses. The ordinance currently prohibits kitchens in these uses.
The council will also vote to canvass the results of the Aug. 4 Primary Election with the Town Council race. There will also be a discussion and consideration by the council of proposed resolutions by the League of Arizona Cities and Towns that will be presented to the state legislature as an agenda.
The consent agenda includes a request by the Community Services/Recreation for ratification of a grant application to the Diamonds Back Youth Field Building Program. The town seeks the grant funding to improve the baseball fields at Four Peaks Park. The town has been unsuccessful in receiving this grant in previous years.
The Town Council will meet on Monday, Aug. 24, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public, but COVID-19 health safety measures will be in place regarding face covering and social distancing. The meeting will also be available for viewing on Cox Cable Channel 9 and live streaming.
The information in this story is based on a preliminary agenda provided to The Times. The items are tentative and subject to change up to 24 hours prior to the meeting date and time.