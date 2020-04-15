The Fountain Hills Coalition will host a 30-minute webcast on vaping Thursday, April 16, from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
From Puff Bars to Juul, organizers hold that vaping is an epidemic.
“Now, with the new threat of coronavirus, preventing vaping is more important than ever,” reads the event description. “Join us for this vaping webcast where you will hear and see the latest trends in vaping, products used and how to bring up the subject with the children in your life.
“Not only is this the time to prevent vaping, it’s also a great time to quit. Learn about new online support services showing promise in kicking a vaping habit.”
To register, visit register.gotowebinar.com/register/1787756834850334733
Shelly Mowrey will host this webinar. She is the Director of the Fountain Hills Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition. Mowrey has 19 years of prevention experience and came to Fountain Hills six years ago to work with the coalition.
After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.