MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer went to the Town Council on Tuesday, Feb. 7, with a monthly update and made a plea to the public to help with a situation regarding vandalism, particularly at Town park facilities.
Kratzer cited incidents over the past few weeks in which apparent juveniles had caused significant damage at park facilities, including the destruction of trees and damage to a wall with a stone façade.
“If you see something suspicious, call us and we will check it out,” Kratzer said, reaching out to the public.
Kratzer praised Town staff for assisting in the investigations, being able to provide information on the damage as well as surveillance video from the incidents.
Kratzer said with the use of the video, parks staff, as well as the MCSO School Resource Officer, they have identified suspects.
Kratzer said the damage of public property is a civil violation and suspects and/or a parent or guardian will be held responsible for the damage.
Mayor Ginny Dickey noted it was good to let people know there are security cameras in Town parks.
Councilman Allen Skillicorn asked about the process for reporting and/or removing posters glued to Town, or even private property.
Kratzer said when such incidents are reported Town staff is able to remove the material, or it would be acceptable if someone wanted to remove it themselves.