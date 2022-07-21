The Town has seen an uptick in vandal activity with glued posters to government buildings and community structures. Town staff immediately cleaned these facilities.
“Defacing private or public property is a crime, and as such is reported and handled by law enforcement,” said Mayor Ginny Dickey. “On one recent incident, the staff informed MCSO, me and Council and began cleaning it up immediately. There are processes in place for responding to an illegal posting, and they were properly followed, as has been the case with past similar incidences, as rare as they are. The Sheriff deputies and our professional Town staff did their jobs.”
The Town does what it can to prevent vandalism, but as is often the case, without visual proof of the act or factual information, it is hard for MCSO to investigate and convict these crimes.
Recently, a person was photographed illegally removing a political sign and had their car license plate recorded. MCSO found and charged this individual with the crime of vandalism. At Fountain Park, video cameras caught an individual adhering posters with vulgar language to park and playground equipment. When park staff arrived the following day, they immediately started the process of removing these signs and notified authorities. Having video evidence is helping MCSO identify the vandal and bring them to justice.
“The Town of Fountain Hills takes vandalism on Town and private property seriously and will pursue each abuse to the fullest extent of the law,” said Community Relations Director Bo Larsen. “If you see vandalism in progress, please call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency hotline at 602-876-1011. Try to get a photo of the act and, if possible, the license number of the car if able. Do not engage with the vandal.”