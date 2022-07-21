The Town has seen an uptick in vandal activity with glued posters to government buildings and community structures. Town staff immediately cleaned these facilities.

“Defacing private or public property is a crime, and as such is reported and handled by law enforcement,” said Mayor Ginny Dickey. “On one recent incident, the staff informed MCSO, me and Council and began cleaning it up immediately. There are processes in place for responding to an illegal posting, and they were properly followed, as has been the case with past similar incidences, as rare as they are. The Sheriff deputies and our professional Town staff did their jobs.”