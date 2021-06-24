The Community Center will be a busy place this weekend.
The Town of Fountain Hills and Noon Kiwanis will hold the June blood drive Friday and Saturday, June 25-26, with those events to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
The Town has also scheduled another COVID-19 vaccination event at the Community Center Saturday, June 26.
The Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be administered between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. that day.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine also will be available to those 18 and older. The J&J vaccine requires just one shot.
Set up an appointment online at curative.com/sites/28420. Walk-ins also will be welcome.
With any COVID-19 vaccination, there are possible side effects including pain, redness and swelling where the shot was received. One may also experience tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea. These side effects usually start within a day or two of getting the vaccine. Side effects might affect one’s ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days.
For more information about the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, go to cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/safety-of-vaccines.html.
Blood drive
To make an appointment to donate blood, call co-organizer Paul Appeldorn, 480-836-8213 or email him at appeldop@hotmail.com, or call co-organizer Dr. Liz Smith, 480-837-2600, 480-837-8110 or 480-206-4785 or email her at no1drliz@gmail.com.
Sign up also can be done online at bloodhero.com, and choose “Kiwanis.”
Appeldorn said it is extremely important to be on time for appointments. Early or late arrivals can create problems in the scheduling system.
Protocols will be followed to ensure safety for donors and administrators. Masks or cloth-based face coverings are required, and social distancing will be maintained.
COVID-19 antibody testing will be done for all completed donations. Vitalant administers the blood drive, providing phlebotomists, equipment and snacks.