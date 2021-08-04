Fountain Hills appears to be in a position to fend off any surges in COVID-19 or the Delta variant, as officials are reporting that nearly 70 percent of residents over the age of 18 and a significant 92 percent of those over 65 in the community have received at least one vaccine injection.
Mayor Ginny Dickey has posted a message of appreciation to residents on the town’s Facebook page.
“Thank you, Fountain Hills, for taking responsibility for our community. Over 92 percent of us over 65 have been vaccinated,” Dickey said. “We control our destiny. Younger adults and those 12 and over are only in the low 40s percentile of getting their dose. Let’s take action to protect our kids and others who are vulnerable to this stubbornly persistent virus.”
She added additional words of caution in her statement.
“COVID is still very much a part of our daily lives,” Dickey said. Though 15,873 Fountain Hills residents are vaccinated with at least one dose, which is nearly 70 percent of those over 18, there is growing concern with the increasing infection rates and the spread of the Delta variant.
“In Arizona, COVID cases and hospitalizations are rising to levels not seen since the height of the pandemic in 2020. The vast majority are those who haven’t been vaccinated.
“There were 1,755 confirmed cases in our community. So many residents have seen the health benefit of being vaccinated. If you have friends or family who are still reluctant to get a vaccine, encourage them to contact their doctors or learn as much as they can about the disease.
“The vaccine has proven to be effective against severe illness and hospitalization. In Arizona, we were able to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections by wearing a mask when around large groups, keeping physical distance of at least six feet, frequently washing hands and getting the vaccine.
“School is about to start. Our children under 12 cannot yet receive the vaccine but are anxious to get back into the classroom. A fully vaccinated adult population will keep our children safer no matter where they go to school.”
Here are several trusted websites for more information about the disease, how it spreads, and where to find a vaccination site:
*Maricopa County – flowcode.com/page/takecaremaricopa.
*Centers for Disease Control – cdc.gov.
*Arizona Department of Health Services – azdhs.gov.
*Arizona Family Channel 3 – azfamily.com.