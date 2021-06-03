The Town of Fountain Hills has scheduled additional COVID-19 vaccination events at the Community Center during June.
The shot distribution will have both the Moderna (for those 18 years of age and older) and Pfizer (for those 12 years of age and older) vaccines.
On Saturday, June 5, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., the Moderna shots will be available for those needing a second dose. Pfizer will be given to those needing either a first or second dose.
On Saturday, June 26, Pfizer vaccines will be administered to those needing a second dose.
Set up an appointment at curative.com/sites/28420. There are 225 vaccine time slots available. Walk-ins will also be welcome.
With any COVID-19 vaccination, there are possible side effects including pain, redness and swelling where the shot was received. One may also experience tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea. These side effects usually start within a day or two of getting the vaccine. Side effects might affect one’s ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days.
For more information about the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, go to cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/safety-of-vaccines.html.