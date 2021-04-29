The Town of Fountain Hills will hold a COVID-19 vaccination event this Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Fountain Hills Community Center, located at 13001 N. La Montana Drive.
The Town will offer the Moderna vaccine, which requires a second dose. Second doses are being dispensed on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Community Center.
To schedule a vaccination, go to curative.com/sites/28012.
Walk-ups are also welcome. There are 400 vaccine slots available.
With any COVID-19 vaccination there are possible side-effects individuals may experience, which organizers want everyone to be aware of. Arm pain may occur at the site of injection, as well as redness and swelling. Throughout the rest of the body, individuals may experience tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea. These side effects usually start within a day or two of getting the vaccine. Side effects might affect an individual’s ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days.
For more information about the Moderna vaccine, go to cdc.gov.