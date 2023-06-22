June 23, 2023, will mark the 84th birthday of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. Originally authorized in 1939 by the United States Congress as the Coast Guard’s “Volunteer Reserve,” the Coast Guard Auxiliary has grown and evolved over the past eight decades as an organization of enthusiastic volunteers dedicated to the promotion of recreational boating safety throughout the United States and its territories.

To observe and celebrate this event, Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey presented at the Town Council meeting this past Tuesday, June 20, a proclamation to Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Arizona Division Commander, Jon Dootson. The mayor’s proclamation established Friday, June 23, as Coast Guard Auxiliary Day in Fountain Hills.