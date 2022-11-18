FHMC.JPG

They’re not pleasant scenarios: You’ve had an accident and sustained a significant injury. Or your loved one has become seriously ill. Or you’re experiencing a medical issue and you’re not sure whether immediate medical care is warranted, but you don’t want to take any chances. In these circumstances, do you head for the urgent care center or the emergency room? What are the criteria to make one or the other appropriate for your situation?

“At Fountain Hills Medical Center, we want to make sure you are equipped to make the logical, safest choice for where to go for medical treatment. So, if the time comes that you need to decide quickly, you’re informed and confident despite the stress of a medical issue,” said Dr. Ezeume, CEO of the Fountain Hills Medical Center and Emergency Room.