town seal

The Town Council voted to ban urban camping in Fountain Hills when it met on Tuesday, Aug. 22. This is one of three ordinances considered related to addressing issues surrounding homelessness concerns.

The ordinance prohibits the “using of a public street, alley, lane parkway or other right-of-way whether such a right-of-way has been dedicated to the public, in fee or by easement, for lying, sleeping, remaining in a sitting position thereon, or camping, except in the case of a physical emergency or the administration of medical assistance.” It also prohibits camping in any public park or place, except where specifically authorized by the Town.