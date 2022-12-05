The Fountain Hills Drug Prevention Coalition recently announced the hiring of a new staff member.
Coalition Executive Director Mike Scharnow announced that Dushawn John recently left the organization, necessitating the hiring of a replacement.
“Dushawn served as our program manager for several years during a difficult time,” Scharnow said. “The coalition had to deal with COVID and its consequences, the subsequent changes in the School District and just change in general.
“Dushawn helped us navigate that rough terrain, and we’re thankful for her service.”
Uphoff is known to many Fountain Hills residents as an active parent volunteer within local schools, a past president of the PTO and for developing outreach programs for youth and adult ministries at the Presbyterian Church.
A graduate of Arizona State University, Uphoff for many years was a business owner and specialized in sales and marketing for the military domestically and at the international level.
“Shawn has had a passion for creating successful youth activities within our community, and that passion is definitely carrying over to the coalition,” Scharnow said. “She has built a strong rapport among a broad demographic, especially with parents and teens.
“This will prove invaluable as we continue working on our goals toward drug prevention among our youths and families.”
Scharnow said the coalition organized Red Ribbon Week activities at the end of October at the middle school, and the results were amazing.
“Shawn organized 95 percent of the event, and she did a phenomenal job,” Scharnow added. “Many different agencies and organizations participated, and all 400 students at the middle school were exposed to drug prevention and awareness education and themes.
“We intend to build on that success.”
For more information, visit fhcoalition.org.
