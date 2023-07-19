Community Center 1.JPG

The Fountain Hills Community Center is rebuilding its west-side patio to correct a slope that allowed water to seep into the building.

The week-long closure of the Fountain Hills Community Center earlier this month provided an opportunity for general maintenance and deep cleaning of the building floors. It also allowed time to address flood mitigation concerns that have plagued the building for some time.

Given the daily traffic into the Community Center, a chance to deep clean comes only so often. Throughout the week of Independence Day, the Community Center took the opportunity to strip and rewax floors, fix cracked floor tiles and add new floor sealant, Town Community Relations Director Bo Larsen said.