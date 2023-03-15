MCSO logo

The Town of Fountain Hills’ law enforcement contract with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) expires at the end of the current fiscal year (June 30), so officials have been working toward a new intergovernmental agreement (IGA) for services. Town Council received an update on the progress of discussions at its Feb. 28 planning retreat.

Some council members believe the Town has overpaid the county for services that were not received primarily due to personnel shortages. They want that issue resolved with compensation before going forward with a new agreement. This was an issue that former Councilman David Spelich raised concerns about numerous times during his council term. Spelich is a former Chicago Police officer and still works in law enforcement.