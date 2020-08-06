One day after the voting, Jerry Sheridan still maintains a slim lead over former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio for the GOP nomination to challenge incumbent Sheriff Paul Penzone in November.
Numbers released by the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday show Sheridan with 136,960 votes and Arpaio with 136,419.
Also, in the race for District 23 in the Arizona House of Representatives, Joseph Chaplik maintains his lead of about 600 votes over incumbent Representative Jay Lawrence.
These numbers remain unofficial as counting continues.