The Maricopa County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will maintain the closure of Gilbert Road from Thomas Road to State Route 87 (Beeline Highway) and accelerate the construction of the Gilbert Road bridge, a press release said. All businesses south of Thomas Road remain open and are accessible via Gilbert Road.
By accelerating the construction of the new Gilbert Road bridge, the final solution for a floodproof crossing connecting to SR 87 will be open to motorists sooner than initially projected, MCDOT said, which is anticipated to be complete in the summer of 2024.
The Gilbert Road crossing at the Salt River suffered extensive damage this year following historic flooding and critically needed water releases from Salt River Project (SRP) dams. MCDOT and its partners evaluated all options for repairing and reopening the Gilbert Road crossing and determined that repairing the crossing would take significant time and expense given the extensive damage sustained and could suffer repeat flooding based on weather projections for the next rainy season.
This repair would also delay the construction of the Gilbert Road bridge as resources would need to be shifted to complete the roadway work.
According to MCDOT, the historic flooding and resulting damage demonstrate the need for a new, all-weather bridge. MCDOT will focus on completing the new Gilbert Road bridge on an accelerated schedule instead of diverting resources for a vulnerable interim solution which could extend travel hardships if repeated.