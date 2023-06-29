Gilbert Road.jpg

The Maricopa County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will maintain the closure of Gilbert Road from Thomas Road to State Route 87 (Beeline Highway) and accelerate the construction of the Gilbert Road bridge, a press release said. All businesses south of Thomas Road remain open and are accessible via Gilbert Road.

By accelerating the construction of the new Gilbert Road bridge, the final solution for a floodproof crossing connecting to SR 87 will be open to motorists sooner than initially projected, MCDOT said, which is anticipated to be complete in the summer of 2024.