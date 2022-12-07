The Times has learned that a boy injured in the Thanksgiving Day Parade gave Fountain Hills Fire Department paramedics a distinctly different version of what happened to him than was reported in the Nov. 30 edition of the paper.
In an email sent to Town officials and MCSO personnel on Nov. 30, Fountain Hills Rural/Metro Fire Chief Dave Ott endeavored to set the record straight.
“The patient told…the medics that were treating him that he was on the trailer throwing candy. The trailer sped up, he lost his balance, and fell over the trailer railing onto the street. He ended up in the path of the single axle trailer and was run over,” Ott reported.
The Times’ original report was based on information received from Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Betsy LaVoie.
Informed of the fire department report, LaVoie said she got her information from the people with the parade entry the boy was accompanying.
MCSO’s initial reporting on the incident was consistent with what LaVoie provided. The Times does not contact the fire department on items related to medical responses.