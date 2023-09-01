The Rio Verde Community Association (RVCA) has formed a long-range planning effort known as Vision 2035. Volunteer work groups have been assigned to develop a plan for different aspects of the program. There are five different work groups. The following is an update from the Infrastructure Work Group.
The members of the Infrastructure Work Group (Lisa Teraji, Jeff Werner & Rick Lindenberger) have considered the changing environment.
“After a record-breaking hot summer, the team is looking at ways to mitigate weather events through sustainable technology,” Work Group leader Lisa Teraji said. “The team is also considering the impacts of water, fire, safety and traffic on our community and how we can best work with regulatory agencies.”
The team also has looked at the late Boomers’ and Gen X’s use of technology.
“These are generations who were early adopters of digital technology and use it daily,” Teraji said. “In addition to the current communications construct, adding a digital communications component will appeal to the upcoming generations and keep Rio Verde relevant.”
This Work Group has looked at trends within the culture, environment and technology to align Rio Verde with the future. And they have worked closely with the other four Work Groups – Lifestyle, Governance, Natural Setting and Culture.
Co-chairs Barbara Baker and John Cole are leading the Vision effort. “Our Goal Vision 2035 isn’t trying to predict the future (who can?), but to envision trends and how they might affect Rio Verde and what steps we might take to possibly tackle the issues proactively. It’s up to the Community and Club Boards to decide what issues and priorities to act on, but your opinions are critical at this stage especially through the Survey and Focus Groups,” the co-chairs state.
An outline for the process includes the Work Groups delivering their reports later this month (September). Immediately following Rio Verde’s 50th Anniversary celebration in November, residents will be asked for their input in an online survey. In early 2024 volunteers will be solicited for Focus Groups. A Community Presentation will follow submission of the Vision 2035 Final Report to the RVCA and RVCC Boards.