The Town of Fountain Hills Recreation Department is introducing a brand new ooey, gooey, squishy, squashy slime-drenched camp extravaganza.
Learn the science behind the slime while you make at least 10 different kinds of the addictively playful polymer: from butter to bubble; from crunchy to munchy; from fluffy to foamy – it is all covered (in slime, that is).
Don’t miss out on this Challenge Island Bestselling Camp coming Thursday, June 24, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Community Center. Instructor is Jessica Nathan.
The activity is open to kids six to 11 years of age and there is a cost of $18. Materials will be included.
Register online for Course #5690 at fh.az.gov/recreation. Contact Bryan Bouk at bbouk@fh.az.gov.