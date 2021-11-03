Unofficial results for the Nov. 2 jurisdictional election have been posted, with local voters offering support for Fountain Hills Unified School District’s Maintenance and Operations Override but denying the District Additional Assistance Override.
The initial results show 7,182 voters took part in the election, a turnout of about 36.88%. The M&O Override shows 3,685 (52%) in favor, with 3,428 (48%) against. As for the DAA Override, only 3,272 (49%) were in favor, with 3,447 (51%) against. These results are accurate as of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, Nov. 3.
As a reminder, these are only the preliminary results and may not represent the final outcome. A press release from the Maricopa County Elections Department sets up a timeline for result updates. The first is expected later in the day on Nov. 3, which should include those ballots dropped off on Monday, Nov. 1. Ballots that were dropped off Tuesday, Nov. 2, will be added to the tally in a Thursday update.
If a signature is questioned, voters have until 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, to contact the Elections Department. Voters can track their ballots online at BeBallotReady.vote. Results are not final until after a three-day cure period for questionable signatures and all verified ballots are counted.