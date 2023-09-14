Fountain Park

Residents are invited to join their friends and neighbors in a “Celebration of Community” at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Fountain Park.

“What we hope will become a tradition of gathering in the spirit of friendship and unity, there will be a rally at the amphitheater in Fountain Park,” Mayor Ginny Dickey said. “You can engage with community leaders by attending this positive, welcoming rally … featuring fun musical favorites and guest speakers who will, at this first rally, address the importance of public education in our fair town.”