Residents are invited to join their friends and neighbors in a “Celebration of Community” at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Fountain Park.
“What we hope will become a tradition of gathering in the spirit of friendship and unity, there will be a rally at the amphitheater in Fountain Park,” Mayor Ginny Dickey said. “You can engage with community leaders by attending this positive, welcoming rally … featuring fun musical favorites and guest speakers who will, at this first rally, address the importance of public education in our fair town.”
Although this rally addresses education, future rallies will focus on other issues and programs in Fountain Hills, all with the emphasis on working together to achieve greater good for the community.
“As a Golden Rule community, Fountain Hills can maintain its reputation as one of the premier Arizona destinations to invest in, reside and visit,” Dickey said.
After the rally attendees are invited to enjoy Saturday evening at a local establishment to experience a sense of place and belonging.
Businessman and former Town Council member Mike Scharnow will serve as the master of ceremonies for the evening and he will introduce speakers including Tom Lindsey (educator), Val Stasik (parent, community volunteer, non-profit organizer and longtime resident), Mike Pameditis (business owner, former student and parent), Susan Dempster (realtor and long-time resident), Jay Schlum (former mayor, realtor, student and parent), Tammy Bell (business owner, Chamber staff and parent), Al Lorenz ( parent, family school staff, bond committee chair), Scott Sommer (Chamber board, Rotary, parent, bond committee), Betsy LaVoie (Chamber CEO, business, parent, longtime resident).
“We wholeheartedly support the positive Rally for Fountain Hills, as it aligns perfectly with the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce’s mission to foster a thriving and vibrant community,” LaVoie said. “Chambers of Commerce play a crucial role in advocating for public policies that enhance the economic and social well-being of our town, and this rally exemplifies our commitment to that mission.
“We’re proud to have endorsed the school bond for the greater good of the town, recognizing the importance of quality education in building a strong community. By coming together in unity and positivity, we can strengthen our community and ensure a brighter future for Fountain Hills.”