At the Tuesday, Jan. 18 Town Council meeting, Mayor Ginny Dickey issued a proclamation in support of the One Community’s non-discrimination Unity Pledge.
A staff report on the issue states that One Community reached out to the Town asking for support of a Unity Pledge emphasizing it is good for business, tourism and economic development in the State of Arizona to not discriminate against people for any reason, including those who are LGBTQ.
In 2014 the Council voted to consider a statement regarding a non-discrimination policy, however that item never came back for formal action.
The Town does have a formal policy regarding non-discrimination in the workplace.
“While the Town of Fountain Hills has its own non-discrimination employment policy, a proclamation supporting the Unity Pledge would extend that sentiment to the community,” the staff report states.
To date more than 3,400 businesses and more than 20,000 Arizonans have taken the Unity Pledge, making it the largest equity pledge in the nation.
The proclamation states, “It’s time for LGBTQ inclusive non-discrimination policies in the workplace, in housing, and in public accommodations including restaurants and hotels. We are committed to fostering, cultivating, and preserving a culture of inclusion, fairness, and equality… regardless of age, color, disability, ethnicity, family or marital status, gender identity or expression, language, national origin, physical and mental ability, race, religion, sexual orientation, veteran status, and other characteristics that make us unique. It’s time to ensure equality for all Arizona employees, residents, and consumers. It’s the right thing to do. It’s good for business.”
With this proclamation the Town of Fountain Hills joins the cities of Scottsdale, Mesa, Tempe, Glendale, Phoenix, Cottonwood and Tempe in supporting the Unity Pledge. Corporate entities in support include APS, SRP, Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association.