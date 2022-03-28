Fountain Hills Sister City, Zamość, Poland, has been directly affected by the war in Ukraine.
The Polish town is located some 60 miles from Ukraine. It has received refugees from the war-torn country.
Through a partnership between Fountain Hills Sister Cities Inc., and EuroPizza, a fundraiser is set for Thursday, April 7. Happy Hour will be featured all day, and at 5 p.m. the popular band The Shallows will entertain.
EuroPizza has created a cocktail for the event, “Ukrainian Harvest,” a secret mix in blue and yellow to honor the Ukrainian flag.
“Our friends in Zamość have taken in many refugees and much help is needed to house and feed them,” Fountain Hills Sister Cities President Christine Colley said.
The collected funds are treated as donations dedicated to helping refugees from Ukraine for this purpose. All collected funds are 100% allocated for humanitarian and material assistance to Ukrainian citizens, both those who live in the city and those who remained in war zones.
EuroPizza will donate a portion of the proceeds that day for Ukraine refugees. Sister Cities will provide information about the organization and the community’s other sister cities.
Here are some options for those looking to help.
1) You can bring donation to the event; 2) Send checks to C. Colley Sister Cities, 16033-109 E. Primrose Dr., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268; 3) Transfer funds directly to MidFirst account # 2443012760, routing #122187445; and 4) Pay via PayPal at fountainhillssistercities.org. Go to “Donate – Zamość.”