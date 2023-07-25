Electric vehicles

Valley-based consumers have taken opportunities to check out EVs at SRP's EV Expo events and EV Ride and Drive events. (Submitted photo by SRP)

SRP recently announced a total of 40,585 electric vehicles (EVs) leased or purchased in its service territory as of April 30, 2023, which is above its target of 39,000 by that time. SRP is the sole energy provider in Fountain Hills.

"SRP is pleased to announce that EV adoption has exceeded targets for fiscal year 2023," said Dan Dreiling, director of Customer Programs at SRP, in a press release. "We are happy to see the market for EVs maturing and SRP remains committed to fully supporting the enablement of 500,000 electric vehicles in our service territory by 2035."