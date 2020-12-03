The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum welcomed two new board members at its annual meeting on Nov. 18.
Sharron Grzybowski and Linda Kuehne join the board of directors. Other members are outgoing President Gerry Colbert, Gerard Bisceglia, Sharon Brodhun, Mary Ann Pinter, Pat Isaacson, Brent Cruikshank, Bernadine Burnett, Jean Linzer, David Collet, Makenzie Marino, Sandra Pattea, Debbie Skehen, Barb Hansen, Bob Wilson and Bill Myhr. Cherie Koss is executive director. New officers will be named at the December board meeting.
In addition to introducing the board, Koss also honored the staff. She said while their hours have been reduced during the pandemic, they have worked hard to keep things moving forward. Koss introduced Operations Coordinator Debi Novotny, Administrative Assistant Yvonne Prater and Volunteer/Program Coordinator Emily Glenn.
“They have wholeheartedly supported the museum with their hard work and creative ideas,” Koss said.
Koss also reported that the Museum Assessment Program is a stepping stone to achieving accreditation. It is in its final stages, and an in-person visit and report are expected soon after the first of the year.
While the museum remains closed due to COVID-19, the organization continues to work on programs and events for the reopening. The annual Holiday Mart continues through Dec. 19.
For more information about the museum, visit rotmuseum.org, or call 480-837-2612.