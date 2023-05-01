Two Democrats have announced their intention to challenge Republican U.S. Representative David Schweikert (AZ 1) in the 2024 election. Andrei Cherny and Kurt Kroemer announced their candidacy within the past couple of weeks.

Cherny’s website states he is the grandson of four Holocaust survivors and son of refugees from communism. He grew up in a family struggling to make ends meet. He worked his way through public education he went on to work in the White House.