Fountain View Village suffered extensive interior flooding damage to its Town Square, main gathering room, Bistro café, fitness center, pub and theater on Sept 23.
Firefighters removed ankle-deep water that made its way down a hillside into the building, said Teri Larson, resident program director.
Carpeting, floor tiles, dry wall and theater seating had to be removed because of possible mold. Extensive refurbishing is still underway.
As long as the public areas were torn apart, Larson said the staff decided to take a bad situation and turn it into a pleasant event.
A Halloween “Monster Mash” is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in the Bistro, patio and Town Square where a haunted house has been erected.
Residents will dress in costume and invite visitors to join them for free “spooky snacks” and music by Gene Mann.
Other activities will be face painting, carnival games, cookie decorating, a photo booth and apple dunk.
Everything will be free.