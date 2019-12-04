It was chilly and damp but no rain fell on runners for the Fountain Hills Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day. More than 1,300 runners competed in the 5K race and 1-mile walk to burn calories in preparation for dinner later in the day.
Terence Galasso of Scottsdale was the winner for the 5K, completing the run in 16:05. Courtney Covers, visiting from Wisconsin, was the first woman across the line in 18:57.
A group of Fountain Hills residents were not far behind as Scott Jarriel finished second overall at 16:16. Amanda Leone and Hope Brecto finished the race almost simultaneously at 19:26 and 19:27 respectively.
The winners of each age division are as follows:
(M) Jacob Goodman, 12; 19:59.
*(F) Ocean Mayer, 14; 20:44.
(M) Colin Safford, 17; 16:30.
*(F) Amanda Leon, 28; 19:26.
(M) Ryan Wilber, 33; 16:43.
(F) Courtney Covers, 31; 18:57.
*(M) Tony Delogne, 45; 17:14.
*(F) Rachael Schafer, 44; 21:58.
*(M) Baron Smith, 52; 19:45.
(F) Donna Divenere, 52; 23:32.
*(M) Bob Leone, 62; 24:05.
*(F) Nora Leone, 60; 26:11.
*(M) Dave Beracy, 76; 29:23.
*(F) Maureen Traeger, 71; 31:21.
*(M) Bernard Harland, 82; 56:14.
*(F) Mary Ellen Prosper, 82; 41:26.
(*Denotes Fountain Hills resident.)