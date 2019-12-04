TT start.jpg

It was chilly and damp but no rain fell on runners for the Fountain Hills Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day. More than 1,300 runners competed in the 5K race and 1-mile walk to burn calories in preparation for dinner later in the day.

Terence Galasso of Scottsdale was the winner for the 5K, completing the run in 16:05. Courtney Covers, visiting from Wisconsin, was the first woman across the line in 18:57.

A group of Fountain Hills residents were not far behind as Scott Jarriel finished second overall at 16:16. Amanda Leone and Hope Brecto finished the race almost simultaneously at 19:26 and 19:27 respectively.

The winners of each age division are as follows:

(M) Jacob Goodman, 12; 19:59.

*(F) Ocean Mayer, 14; 20:44.

(M) Colin Safford, 17; 16:30.

*(F) Amanda Leon, 28; 19:26.

(M) Ryan Wilber, 33; 16:43.

(F) Courtney Covers, 31; 18:57.

*(M) Tony Delogne, 45; 17:14.

*(F) Rachael Schafer, 44; 21:58.

*(M) Baron Smith, 52; 19:45.

(F) Donna Divenere, 52; 23:32.

*(M) Bob Leone, 62; 24:05.

*(F) Nora Leone, 60; 26:11.

*(M) Dave Beracy, 76; 29:23.

*(F) Maureen Traeger, 71; 31:21.

*(M) Bernard Harland, 82; 56:14.

*(F) Mary Ellen Prosper, 82; 41:26.

(*Denotes Fountain Hills resident.)